Cavs-Louisville women’s game canceled due to travel issues

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 6:53 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s women’s basketball game at No. 3 Louisville has been canceled due to mechanical and aircraft staffing issues.

The Atlantic Coast Conference made the announcement less than two hours before Thursday night’s scheduled tipoff. The Cavaliers will forfeit the contest.

Virginia (3-16, 0-9 ACC) is the league’s only winless team in conference play. The Cardinals (22-2, 12-1) move into a tie with No. 5 North Carolina State for first place.

