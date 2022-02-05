OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Carter's double-double leads Ohio…

Carter’s double-double leads Ohio over W. Michigan 77-64

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 4:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jason Carter had 27 points plus 10 rebounds and Mark Sears added 25 points, six rebounds and six assists and Ohio topped Western Michigan 77-64 on Saturday.

Ben Vander Plas had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Ohio (19-3, 10-1 Mid-American Conference), which won its fifth straight game.

Lamar Norman Jr. had 30 points for the Broncos (4-19, 0-12), who have now lost 13 straight. Mileek McMillan added 11 points. Markeese Hastings had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Ohio also defeated Western Michigan 59-47 on Jan. 1.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

Biden task force releases report to strengthen labor unions

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up