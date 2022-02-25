CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Carter sparks Portland State past Weber State 81-75

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 12:32 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Michael Carter III had 19 points to lead five Portland State players in double figures as the Vikings beat Weber State 81-75 on Thursday night.

Khalid Thomas added 17 points for the Vikings (10-15, 8-9 Big Sky Conference). Ezekiel Alley tossed in 14 points, Damion Squire added 12 and Marlon Ruffin scored 11. Thomas had eight rebounds, while Alley grabbed six.

Koby McEwen had 24 points and six rebounds to pace the Wildcats (19-10, 12-6 Big Sky Conference). Seikou Sisoho Jawara added 18 points, while Zahir Porter scored 11.

The Vikings evened the season series against the Wildcats. Weber State defeated Portland State 80-69 on Dec. 4.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

