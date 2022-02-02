Carter, Navy Midshipmen to visit Taylor, Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Navy Midshipmen (14-7, 7-3 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-14, 6-4 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Navy Midshipmen (14-7, 7-3 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-14, 6-4 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lehigh -6.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: John Carter Jr. and the Navy Midshipmen visit Evan Taylor and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in Patriot play.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 5-5 at home. Lehigh gives up 71.3 points and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Midshipmen are 7-3 in Patriot play. Navy ranks sixth in the Patriot shooting 33.4% from deep. Kam Summers paces the Midshipmen shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season in Patriot play. The Mountain Hawks won the last meeting 69-61 on Jan. 20. Taylor scored 21 points points to help lead the Mountain Hawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is shooting 47.0% and averaging 14.0 points for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Carter is scoring 13.5 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Midshipmen. Daniel Deaver is averaging 7.4 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the past 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Midshipmen: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

