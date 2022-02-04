Carter, Navy Midshipmen to visit Spencer, Loyola (MD) Greyhounds

Navy Midshipmen (14-8, 7-4 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (13-9, 7-4 Patriot) Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cam…

Navy Midshipmen (14-8, 7-4 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (13-9, 7-4 Patriot)

Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cam Spencer and the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds host John Carter Jr. and the Navy Midshipmen in Patriot action.

The Greyhounds have gone 9-1 at home. Loyola (MD) averages 68.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Midshipmen are 7-4 in conference matchups. Navy leads the Patriot with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Greg Summers averaging 1.9.

The Greyhounds and Midshipmen meet Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Jones is averaging 8.1 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Greyhounds. Spencer is averaging 14.5 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Carter is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, while averaging 13.2 points. Daniel Deaver is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

