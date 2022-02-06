OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Wüst makes Olympic history | Meet local Olympians
Carter, Navy Midshipmen host the Lafayette Leopards

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Lafayette Leopards (6-14, 4-6 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (14-8, 8-4 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: John Carter Jr. and the Navy Midshipmen host Neal Quinn and the Lafayette Leopards.

The Midshipmen are 5-5 on their home court. Navy has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Leopards are 4-6 in Patriot play. Lafayette gives up 72.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Patriot play. The Midshipmen won the last matchup 69-55 on Jan. 11. Carter scored 19 points points to help lead the Midshipmen to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, while averaging 13.2 points. Daniel Deaver is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

Tyrone Perry is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 11.7 points. Quinn is averaging 12.4 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Leopards: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

