Carter leads SIU-Edwardsville against Morehead State after 21-point performance

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 2:22 AM

Morehead State Eagles (21-9, 13-4 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-20, 4-13 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville plays the Morehead State Eagles after Courtney Carter scored 21 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 68-64 overtime loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Cougars have gone 7-5 at home. SIU-Edwardsville has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 13-4 against OVC opponents. Morehead State ranks second in the OVC with 16.5 assists per game led by Ta’Lon Cooper averaging 6.1.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won the last meeting 77-74 on Jan. 22. Johni Broome scored 20 points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaun Doss is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Cougars. Carter is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Broome is shooting 56.3% and averaging 16.6 points for the Eagles. Skyelar Potter is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

