OLYMPICS NEWS: What to watch tonight | Tuesday's gold medal roundup | US men's hockey quarterfinal preview | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Home » College Basketball » Carter leads N. Iowa…

Carter leads N. Iowa past Illinois St. 72-70

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 10:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Noah Carter had 23 points and Northern Iowa edged Illinois State 72-70 on Tuesday night.

AJ Green added 20 points and six rebounds for the Panthers. Trae Berhow had 10 points and six rebounds for Northern Iowa (15-10, 11-4 Missouri Valley Conference).

Antonio Reeves had 27 points for the Redbirds (11-16, 4-10). Kendall Lewis added 15 points and 14 rebounds. Howard Fleming Jr. had 10 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Redbirds for the season. Northern Iowa defeated Illinois State 79-64 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA looks to boost healthcare services through wireless experiments

Pentagon outlines plan to make continuous ATOs the new ‘gold standard’ for cybersecurity

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

USPS regulator hires chief data officer, seeks feedback on performance dashboard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up