Carter and the Navy Midshipmen host conference foe Lafayette

Lafayette Leopards (7-14, 4-6 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (15-8, 8-4 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Navy -9.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: John Carter Jr. and the Navy Midshipmen host Neal Quinn and the Lafayette Leopards in Patriot play Monday.

The Midshipmen have gone 5-5 in home games. Navy scores 66.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Leopards are 4-6 in conference matchups. Lafayette is 4-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Patriot play. The Midshipmen won the last meeting 69-55 on Jan. 11. Carter scored 19 points points to help lead the Midshipmen to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is shooting 41.0% and averaging 13.3 points for the Midshipmen. Daniel Deaver is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

Tyrone Perry averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Quinn is averaging 12.4 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Leopards: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

