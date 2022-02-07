OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Carter and the Navy…

Carter and the Navy Midshipmen host conference foe Lafayette

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Lafayette Leopards (7-14, 4-6 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (15-8, 8-4 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Navy -9.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: John Carter Jr. and the Navy Midshipmen host Neal Quinn and the Lafayette Leopards in Patriot play Monday.

The Midshipmen have gone 5-5 in home games. Navy scores 66.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Leopards are 4-6 in conference matchups. Lafayette is 4-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Patriot play. The Midshipmen won the last meeting 69-55 on Jan. 11. Carter scored 19 points points to help lead the Midshipmen to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is shooting 41.0% and averaging 13.3 points for the Midshipmen. Daniel Deaver is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

Tyrone Perry averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Quinn is averaging 12.4 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Leopards: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army’s next phase of cloud includes OCONUS, desktop-as-a-service

IRS walks away from facial recognition to access online tools after backlash

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

DoD's Arrington resigns 'in protest' after Pentagon eliminated her position

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up