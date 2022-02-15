OLYMPICS NEWS: What to watch tonight | Tuesday's gold medal roundup | US men's hockey quarterfinal preview | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Carry scores 23 to lift Kent St. over Toledo 72-59

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 8:22 PM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry had 23 points as Kent State extended its winning streak to seven games, defeating Toledo 72-59 on Tuesday night.

Malique Jacobs had 14 points and six rebounds for Kent State (16-9, 11-4 Mid-American Conference). Andrew Garcia added eight rebounds. Justyn Hamilton had eight rebounds and three blocks.

Toledo scored 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.

RayJ Dennis had 21 points for the Rockets (20-6, 12-3). Ra’Heim Moss added 11 points and seven rebounds. Ryan Rollins had 10 points.

The Golden Flashes improve to 2-0 against the Rockets for the season. Kent State defeated Toledo 66-63 on Jan. 1.

