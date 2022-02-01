CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Another group sues Youngkin over masks | Howard Co. lifts mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Carry scores 20 to lead Kent St. past Miami (OH) 78-65

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 9:37 PM

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry scored 20 points and Andrew Garcia scored 12 and Kent State beat Miami (OH) 78-65 on Tuesday night.

Malique Jacobs added 10 points and eight rebounds and Justyn Hamilton grabbed 10 rebounds for Kent State (12-9, 7-4 Mid-American Conference).

Dae Dae Grant had 18 points and seven rebounds, Kamari Williams scored 14 points and Precious Ayah blocked three blocks for the RedHawks (9-11, 3-6).

