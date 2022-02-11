SUPER BOWL LVI: What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Carry, Jacobs lead Kent St. over Akron 66-64

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 10:48 PM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry scored 19 points and Malique Jacobs recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to lift Kent State to a 66-64 win over Akron on Friday night.

Giovanni Santiago, who finished with 15 points, made two key 3-pointers in the second half, the first to give Kent State the lead for good with 6 1/2 minutes to go. The other 3-pointer put the Golden Flashes up 63-58 with 3:11 remaining.

It was the sixth consecutive victory for Kent State (15-9, 10-4 Mid-American Conference).

Enrique Freeman had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Zips (16-7, 9-4). Bryan Trimble Jr. added 11 points. Ali Ali had 11 points.

The Golden Flashes improve to 2-0 against the Zips on the season. Kent State defeated Akron 67-55 on Jan. 14.

