Carlson, Utah Utes take on the Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State Sun Devils (11-16, 7-10 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (11-17, 4-14 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DJ Horne and the Arizona State Sun Devils take on Branden Carlson and the Utah Utes in Pac-12 play Saturday.

The Utes are 7-7 in home games. Utah has an 8-14 record against teams over .500.

The Sun Devils are 7-10 in Pac-12 play. Arizona State is seventh in the Pac-12 with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kimani Lawrence averaging 4.2.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Sun Devils won 64-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Lawrence led the Sun Devils with 18 points, and David Jenkins Jr. led the Utes with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rollie Worster is averaging eight points for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 7.1 points and 0.7 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the past 10 games for Utah.

Marreon Jackson is averaging 10.2 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sun Devils. Jalen Graham is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

