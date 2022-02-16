OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Carlson leads Utah against Stanford after 25-point game

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 2:22 AM

Utah Utes (9-16, 2-13 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (15-10, 8-7 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits the Stanford Cardinal after Branden Carlson scored 25 points in Utah’s 81-76 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Cardinal have gone 10-3 at home. Stanford is sixth in the Pac-12 with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Ingram Harrison averaging 4.6.

The Utes have gone 2-13 against Pac-12 opponents. Utah is 7-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cardinal and Utes match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is averaging 11.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Cardinal. Spencer Jones is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Carlson is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Utes: 1-9, averaging 67.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

