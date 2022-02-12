SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » College Basketball » Canisius visits Marist following…

Canisius visits Marist following Ituka’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-16, 4-9 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (9-13, 4-9 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marist -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts the Canisius Golden Griffins after Jao Ituka scored 25 points in Marist’s 83-58 win over the Monmouth Hawks.

The Red Foxes are 3-6 on their home court. Marist is 5-10 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Griffins are 4-9 in conference play. Canisius is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Foxes and Golden Griffins square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ituka is averaging 14.8 points for the Red Foxes. Ricardo Wright is averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games for Marist.

Armon Harried is scoring 12.3 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Golden Griffins. Jordan Henderson is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up