Canisius visits Marist after Ituka’s 25-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-16, 4-9 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (9-13, 4-9 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts the Canisius Golden Griffins after Jao Ituka scored 25 points in Marist’s 83-58 win against the Monmouth Hawks.

The Red Foxes are 3-6 on their home court. Marist is 4-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Golden Griffins are 4-9 in MAAC play. Canisius gives up 72.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.9 points per game.

The Red Foxes and Golden Griffins square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ituka is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Ricardo Wright is averaging 14.7 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Marist.

Jordan Henderson is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 10.5 points. Armon Harried is shooting 38.1% and averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.