Canisius visits Fairfield, aims to end road slide

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-16, 4-10 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-13, 5-8 MAAC)

Bridgeport, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius travels to Fairfield looking to break its 13-game road losing streak.

The Stags have gone 4-7 in home games. Fairfield ranks sixth in the MAAC with 12.3 assists per game led by Caleb Green averaging 2.7.

The Golden Griffins are 4-10 against conference opponents. Canisius is 6-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAAC play. The Stags won the last meeting 74-68 on Dec. 4. Jesus Cruz scored 16 points points to help lead the Stags to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Wojcik averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Taj Benning is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Jacco Fritz is averaging 7.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Jordan Henderson is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

