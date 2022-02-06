OLYMPICS NEWS: American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | US-born 'Snow Princess' wins gold for China | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Canisius snaps losing streak,…

Canisius snaps losing streak, tops Manhattan 77-70

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 4:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Henderson had 19 points as Canisius beat Manhattan 77-70 on Sunday.

Armon Harried added 17 points and Xzavier Long chipped in 16 for Canisius (8-16, 4-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak.

Jose Perez had 22 points for the Jaspers (11-9, 4-7). Josh Roberts and Romar Reid scored 13 points each.

The Golden Griffins leveled the season series against the Jaspers. Manhattan defeated Canisius 80-75 on Jan. 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon has plan to fix its software development woes

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

NCTC looks to drive info-sharing efforts forward via new mobile app

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up