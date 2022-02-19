CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Prince George's Co. | Queen Elizabeth II tests positive | Cheapest tests could come soon | Omicron subvariant monitored in DC | Latest COVID-19 cases in the region
Canisius hosts Niagara after Hammond’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 1:22 AM

Niagara Purple Eagles (11-13, 6-9 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (8-18, 4-11 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canisius -1; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara takes on the Canisius Golden Griffins after Marcus Hammond scored 21 points in Niagara’s 77-70 loss to the Marist Red Foxes.

The Golden Griffins are 7-4 in home games. Canisius is eighth in the MAAC in rebounding with 31.2 rebounds. Jacco Fritz leads the Golden Griffins with 5.4 boards.

The Purple Eagles are 6-9 against MAAC opponents. Niagara ranks second in the MAAC shooting 35.5% from downtown. Greg Kuakumensah paces the Purple Eagles shooting 71.4% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAAC play. The Purple Eagles won the last matchup 68-58 on Jan. 14. Hammond scored 28 points to help lead the Purple Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armon Harried is averaging 11.8 points for the Golden Griffins. Jordan Henderson is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

Hammond is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 18 points. Noah Thomasson is shooting 45.9% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

