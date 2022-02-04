Campbell visits South Carolina Upstate following Mozone’s 26-point performance

Campbell Fighting Camels (12-8, 5-4 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-11, 7-2 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday,…

Campbell Fighting Camels (12-8, 5-4 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-11, 7-2 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate plays the Campbell Fighting Camels after Bryson Mozone scored 26 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 85-78 victory against the Hampton Pirates.

The Spartans are 4-5 in home games. South Carolina Upstate is the top team in the Big South shooting 38.6% from deep, led by Jordan Gainey shooting 52.7% from 3-point range.

The Fighting Camels are 5-4 in Big South play. Campbell averages 14.5 assists per game to lead the Big South, paced by Jesus Carralero with 3.7.

The Spartans and Fighting Camels match up Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mozone is averaging 15 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Gainey is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Cedric Henderson Jr. is averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Jordan Whitfield is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 25.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.