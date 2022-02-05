OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Campbell visits South Carolina Upstate following Mozone’s 26-point outing

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 2:02 AM

Campbell Fighting Camels (12-8, 5-4 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-11, 7-2 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina Upstate -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate hosts the Campbell Fighting Camels after Bryson Mozone scored 26 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 85-78 victory over the Hampton Pirates.

The Spartans have gone 4-5 in home games. South Carolina Upstate is 6-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Fighting Camels are 5-4 in Big South play. Campbell ranks eighth in the Big South with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Cedric Henderson Jr. averaging 4.6.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mozone averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Jordan Gainey is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Henderson is averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Jordan Whitfield is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 25.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

