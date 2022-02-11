OLYMPICS NEWS: Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Shiffrin ready for ‘fun’ at Olympic super-G | USA men's hockey vs. Canada preview | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Campbell visits High Point after House’s 20-point showing

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 2:42 AM

Campbell Fighting Camels (13-9, 6-5 Big South) at High Point Panthers (11-13, 5-5 Big South)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays the Campbell Fighting Camels after Jaden House scored 20 points in High Point’s 79-70 victory against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Panthers have gone 9-4 in home games. High Point is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fighting Camels are 6-5 against conference opponents. Campbell is sixth in the Big South shooting 33.6% from deep. Laurynas Vaistaras leads the Fighting Camels shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Fighting Camels won 77-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Jesus Carralero led the Fighting Camels with 14 points, and Zach Austin led the Panthers with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: John-Michael Wright averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Austin is shooting 45% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games for High Point.

Jordan Whitfield is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 12.1 points. Cedric Henderson Jr. is shooting 56.6% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 24.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

