Campbell takes on N.C. A&T following Henderson’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 2:02 AM

North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-16, 6-7 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (14-10, 7-6 Big South)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts the North Carolina A&T Aggies after Cedric Henderson Jr. scored 22 points in Campbell’s 71-67 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Fighting Camels have gone 8-3 at home. Campbell is ninth in the Big South scoring 66.9 points while shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Aggies are 6-7 in conference play. N.C. A&T allows 70.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big South play. The Fighting Camels won the last meeting 73-72 on Jan. 22. Messiah Thompson scored 20 points points to help lead the Fighting Camels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Whitfield averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Henderson is shooting 53.3% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Campbell.

Marcus Watson is averaging 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 26.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

