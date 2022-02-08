Campbell puts home win streak on the line against Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (13-10, 7-3 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (13-8, 6-4 Big South) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (13-10, 7-3 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (13-8, 6-4 Big South)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts Gardner-Webb aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Fighting Camels have gone 8-2 in home games. Campbell is eighth in the Big South scoring 68.3 points while shooting 48.6% from the field.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 7-3 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb averages 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Fighting Camels and Runnin’ Bulldogs meet Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Henderson Jr. is shooting 52.7% and averaging 13.2 points for the Fighting Camels. Jordan Whitfield is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Campbell.

D’Maurian Williams is averaging 14 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Lance Terry is averaging 13.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 25.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.