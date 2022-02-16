OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Campbell leads No. 13 UCLA against Washington State after 27-point outing

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 2:22 AM

Washington State Cougars (14-10, 7-6 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (18-5, 9-4 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 UCLA faces the Washington State Cougars after Tyger Campbell scored 27 points in UCLA’s 67-64 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Bruins have gone 10-1 at home. UCLA is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars are 7-6 in Pac-12 play. Washington State ranks eighth in the Pac-12 shooting 33.3% from downtown. Andrej Jakimovski leads the Cougars shooting 43.1% from 3-point range.

The Bruins and Cougars face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Juzang is averaging 16.2 points for the Bruins. Jules Bernard is averaging seven points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Efe Abogidi is averaging 7.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Cougars. Michael Flowers is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

