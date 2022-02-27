CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Campbell leads No. 12 UCLA against Washington after 20-point performance

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 1:22 AM

UCLA Bruins (21-6, 13-5 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (13-14, 9-8 Pac-12)

Seattle; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 UCLA takes on the Washington Huskies after Tyger Campbell scored 20 points in UCLA’s 94-55 win against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Huskies have gone 10-5 at home. Washington is 5-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bruins have gone 13-5 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA averages 8.8 turnovers per game and is 18-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bruins won the last meeting 76-50 on Feb. 20. Jaylen Clark scored 25 points to help lead the Bruins to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrell Brown Jr. is averaging 22 points, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Huskies. Terrell Brown is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Johnny Juzang is averaging 17 points for the Bruins. David Singleton is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

