Campbell faces Gardner-Webb, seeks 5th straight home win

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 1:22 AM

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (13-10, 7-3 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (13-8, 6-4 Big South)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Campbell -2.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Fighting Camels play Gardner-Webb.

The Fighting Camels are 8-2 in home games. Campbell scores 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 7-3 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb leads the Big South with 34.5 points per game in the paint led by Kareem Reid averaging 2.1.

The Fighting Camels and Runnin’ Bulldogs meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Carralero is averaging 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Fighting Camels. Jordan Whitfield is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Ludovic Dufeal is averaging 4.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. D’Maurian Williams is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 25.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

