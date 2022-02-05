OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Campbell defeats South Carolina…

Campbell defeats South Carolina Upstate 80-71

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 6:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Whitfield scored 17 points as Campbell defeated South Carolina Upstate 80-71 on Saturday. Jesus Carralero and Cedric Henderson Jr. added 16 points each for the Fighting Camels.

Whitfield hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Carralero also had nine rebounds and six assists, while Henderson Jr. posted seven rebounds.

Ricky Clemons had 12 points for Campbell (13-8, 6-4 Big South Conference).

Campbell totaled 45 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Bryson Mozone had 23 points for the Spartans (10-12, 7-3). Jordan Gainey added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

Pentagon has plan to fix its software development woes

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up