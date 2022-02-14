OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Cambridge leads Nevada against San Jose State after 27-point game

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 2:02 AM

San Jose State Spartans (7-17, 0-12 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (10-13, 4-8 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays the San Jose State Spartans after Desmond Cambridge scored 27 points in Nevada’s 85-72 win against the Utah State Aggies.

The Wolf Pack are 6-5 in home games. Nevada is fifth in the MWC scoring 72.6 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Spartans have gone 0-12 against MWC opponents. San Jose State is 3-15 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wolf Pack and Spartans meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield is averaging 18.3 points and 6.2 assists for the Wolf Pack. Cambridge is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Trey Smith averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Myron Amey Jr. is shooting 46.2% and averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Spartans: 0-10, averaging 58.9 points, 24.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

