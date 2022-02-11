OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympian flashes ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign | Where are the Black figure skaters? | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Cambridge carries Nevada over…

Cambridge carries Nevada over Utah St. 85-74

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 11:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 27 points, Grant Sherfield added 24 points and Nevada defeated Utah State 85-74 on Friday night.

Cambridge Jr. hit 6 of 9 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds.

Will Baker had 12 points for Nevada (10-13, 4-8 Mountain West Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Kenan Blackshear added 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Nevada totaled 53 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Brandon Horvath scored a career-high 29 points and had eight rebounds for the Aggies (15-11, 6-7). Justin Bean added 18 points and nine rebounds. Rylan Jones had 11 points and six assists.

The Wolf Pack leveled the season series against the Aggies. Utah State defeated Nevada 78-49 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up