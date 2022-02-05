OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Wüst makes Olympic history | Meet local Olympians
Calvin scores 23 to carry Wright St. past Oakland 75-64

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 11:52 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Trey Calvin had 23 points as Wright State topped Oakland 75-64 on Saturday night.

Tanner Holden had 19 points and nine rebounds for Wright State (14-10, 11-4 Horizon League). Grant Basile added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Tim Finke had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Blake Lampman had 16 points for the Golden Grizzlies (16-7, 9-3). Jamal Cain added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Trey Townsend also had 11 points.

