Calvin leads Wright State against Green Bay after 23-point game

Wright State Raiders (14-10, 11-4 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (4-18, 3-10 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Bay -7.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State plays the Green Bay Phoenix after Trey Calvin scored 23 points in Wright State’s 75-64 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Phoenix are 4-5 on their home court. Green Bay has a 1-13 record against opponents over .500.

The Raiders are 11-4 in conference play. Wright State is sixth in the Horizon shooting 32.3% from deep. Tanner Holden leads the Raiders shooting 39.3% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Raiders won the last matchup 72-69 on Jan. 1. Holden scored 22 points to help lead the Raiders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Stieber is averaging 5.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Phoenix. Cade Meyer is averaging 11.9 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 52.3% over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

Holden is scoring 20.5 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Raiders. Grant Basile is averaging 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 61.5 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

