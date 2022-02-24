CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Text message reminder to get booster vaccine | Where did COVID rental aid go? | Howard Co. schools to end mask mandate in March | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
California Baptist defeats Dixie State 71-61

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 11:54 PM

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Taran Armstrong and Ty Rowell each scored 18 points as California Baptist defeated Dixie State 71-61 on Thursday night.

California Baptist (15-13, 5-10 Western Athletic Conference) broke its four-game road losing streak. Daniel Akin added eight rebounds.

Hunter Schofield had 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Trailblazers (13-15, 6-9). Dancell Leter added 11 points.

The Lancers evened the season series against the Trailblazers. Dixie State defeated California Baptist 79-76 on Jan. 12.

