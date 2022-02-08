OLYMPICS NEWS: American Chen breaks short program record | US-born 'Snow Princess' wins gold for China | Meet local Olympians
Cal visits Oregon State after Celestine’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 2:22 AM

California Golden Bears (9-15, 2-11 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (3-17, 1-9 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal plays the Oregon State Beavers after Jalen Celestine scored 20 points in Cal’s 68-64 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Beavers are 3-7 on their home court. Oregon State averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Golden Bears are 2-11 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Golden Bears won the last meeting 73-61 on Dec. 3. Jordan Shepherd scored 25 points to help lead the Golden Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 13.7 points. Roman Silva is shooting 67.2% and averaging 6.5 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Shepherd is averaging 13.8 points for the Golden Bears. Celestine is averaging 6.1 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Golden Bears: 0-10, averaging 60.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

