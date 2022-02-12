Cal visits Oregon following Harmon’s 21-point game

California Golden Bears (10-15, 3-11 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (16-7, 9-3 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

California Golden Bears (10-15, 3-11 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (16-7, 9-3 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -13.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon plays the California Golden Bears after De’Vion Harmon scored 21 points in Oregon’s 68-60 win against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Ducks have gone 10-3 at home. Oregon is the top team in the Pac-12 shooting 36.0% from deep, led by Will Richardson shooting 44.3% from 3-point range.

The Golden Bears have gone 3-11 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal gives up 66.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Ducks and Golden Bears match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Guerrier is averaging 8.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Ducks. Richardson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Grant Anticevich averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Jordan Shepherd is shooting 36.6% and averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 9-1, averaging 77.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Golden Bears: 1-9, averaging 60.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

