Cal Poly takes on Hawaii on 7-game losing streak

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-19, 1-11 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (13-9, 7-4 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly enters the matchup with Hawaii after losing seven straight games.

The Rainbow Warriors are 8-3 on their home court. Hawaii ranks third in the Big West with 12.8 assists per game led by JoVon McClanahan averaging 3.4.

The Mustangs have gone 1-11 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly ranks fifth in the Big West with 32.1 rebounds per game led by Alimamy Koroma averaging 5.6.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Rainbow Warriors won 69-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Bernardo da Silva led the Rainbow Warriors with 14 points, and Koroma led the Mustangs with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Jerome Desrosiers is averaging 11 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Hawaii.

Koroma is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Mustangs. Camren Pierce is averaging 9.7 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 59.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

