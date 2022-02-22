Cal Poly hosts CSU Bakersfield following Koroma’s 26-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-15, 1-10 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-18, 1-10 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Tuesday,…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-15, 1-10 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-18, 1-10 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Poly -1; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly faces the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Alimamy Koroma scored 26 points in Cal Poly’s 78-58 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Mustangs are 2-6 on their home court. Cal Poly has a 1-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Roadrunners are 1-10 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield ranks sixth in the Big West scoring 28.8 points per game in the paint led by Ray Somerville averaging 0.7.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big West play. The Roadrunners won the last meeting 73-60 on Jan. 19. Kaleb Higgins scored 17 points to help lead the Roadrunners to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koroma is shooting 51.8% and averaging 13.8 points for the Mustangs. Kobe Sanders is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Justin McCall is scoring 10.8 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Roadrunners. Higgins is averaging 9.7 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 32.3% over the past 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 62.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 66.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

