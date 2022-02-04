Cal hosts Washington State following Flowers’ 22-point game

Washington State Cougars (13-7, 6-3 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (9-13, 2-10 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington State Cougars (13-7, 6-3 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (9-13, 2-10 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the California Golden Bears after Michael Flowers scored 22 points in Washington State’s 66-60 victory over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Golden Bears are 9-5 on their home court. Cal is ninth in the Pac-12 in rebounding averaging 31.7 rebounds. Andre Kelly leads the Golden Bears with 8.4 boards.

The Cougars are 6-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Gueye averaging 3.6.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Cougars won the last matchup 65-57 on Jan. 15. Andrej Jakimovski scored 16 points to help lead the Cougars to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Shepherd is shooting 37.8% and averaging 14.3 points for the Golden Bears. Kelly is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

Flowers is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 1-9, averaging 61.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

