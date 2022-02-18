OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Cal Baptist visits Seattle U following Tyson’s 30-point showing

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 2:02 AM

Cal Baptist Lancers (14-12, 4-9 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (20-6, 11-2 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts the Cal Baptist Lancers after Cameron Tyson scored 30 points in Seattle U’s 102-62 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Redhawks are 15-1 on their home court. Seattle U is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Lancers are 4-9 in WAC play. Cal Baptist averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Redhawks won the last matchup 92-85 on Jan. 18. Darrion Trammell scored 25 points points to help lead the Redhawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trammell is shooting 40.7% and averaging 16.3 points for the Redhawks. Tyson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Daniel Akin is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Lancers. Tre Armstrong is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Lancers: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

