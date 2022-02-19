CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Prince George's Co. | Queen Elizabeth II tests positive | Cheapest tests could come soon | Omicron subvariant monitored in DC | Latest COVID-19 cases in the region
Home » College Basketball » Cal Baptist visits Seattle…

Cal Baptist visits Seattle U after Tyson’s 30-point game

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cal Baptist Lancers (14-12, 4-9 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (20-6, 11-2 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle U -6.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts the Cal Baptist Lancers after Cameron Tyson scored 30 points in Seattle U’s 102-62 win over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Redhawks have gone 15-1 in home games. Seattle U scores 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The Lancers are 4-9 in WAC play. Cal Baptist averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Redhawks won the last meeting 92-85 on Jan. 18. Darrion Trammell scored 25 points points to help lead the Redhawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trammell is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Redhawks. Tyson is averaging 15.7 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Tre Armstrong averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Ty Rowell is averaging 12.4 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Lancers: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up