Cal Baptist visits Seattle U after Tyson’s 30-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (14-12, 4-9 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (20-6, 11-2 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Cal Baptist Lancers (14-12, 4-9 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (20-6, 11-2 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle U -6.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts the Cal Baptist Lancers after Cameron Tyson scored 30 points in Seattle U’s 102-62 win over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Redhawks have gone 15-1 in home games. Seattle U scores 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The Lancers are 4-9 in WAC play. Cal Baptist averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Redhawks won the last meeting 92-85 on Jan. 18. Darrion Trammell scored 25 points points to help lead the Redhawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trammell is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Redhawks. Tyson is averaging 15.7 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Tre Armstrong averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Ty Rowell is averaging 12.4 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Lancers: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

