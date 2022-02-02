OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Cal Baptist visits New Mexico State after Allen’s 28-point game

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 2:22 AM

Cal Baptist Lancers (12-9, 2-6 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (18-3, 6-1 WAC)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State takes on the Cal Baptist Lancers after Teddy Allen scored 28 points in New Mexico State’s 71-61 win over the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Aggies have gone 9-1 in home games. New Mexico State scores 71.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Lancers are 2-6 in WAC play. Cal Baptist is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Aggies and Lancers square off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabari Rice is averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Aggies. Allen is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

Tre Armstrong is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 12.5 points. Daniel Akin is shooting 51.9% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 63.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Lancers: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

