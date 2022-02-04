Cal Baptist visits Grand Canyon following Blacksher’s 26-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (12-10, 2-7 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (16-5, 5-3 WAC) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Cal Baptist Lancers (12-10, 2-7 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (16-5, 5-3 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on the Cal Baptist Lancers after Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 26 points in Grand Canyon’s 78-66 win against the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Antelopes are 11-1 in home games. Grand Canyon scores 69.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Lancers are 2-7 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist is seventh in the WAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Akin averaging 1.9.

The Antelopes and Lancers square off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blacksher is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 17.2 points, four assists and two steals. Holland Woods is shooting 36.5% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Akin is averaging 12.9 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Lancers. Tre Armstrong is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Lancers: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.