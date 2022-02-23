Cal Baptist visits Dixie State after Schofield’s 26-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (14-13, 4-10 WAC) at Dixie State Trailblazers (13-14, 6-8 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Cal Baptist Lancers (14-13, 4-10 WAC) at Dixie State Trailblazers (13-14, 6-8 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dixie State hosts the Cal Baptist Lancers after Hunter Schofield scored 26 points in Dixie State’s 80-75 overtime victory against the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Trailblazers have gone 10-4 in home games. Dixie State is second in the WAC with 15.7 assists per game led by Cameron Gooden averaging 3.7.

The Lancers have gone 4-10 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season in WAC play. The Trailblazers won the last matchup 79-76 on Jan. 13. Gooden scored 26 points points to help lead the Trailblazers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schofield is scoring 14.8 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Trailblazers. Dancell Leter is averaging 11.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games for Dixie State.

Daniel Akin is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Lancers. Ty Rowell is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Lancers: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.