Cal Baptist hosts UT Rio Grande Valley after Armstrong’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 4:02 AM

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (7-17, 2-10 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (13-11, 3-8 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros after Tre Armstrong scored 25 points in Cal Baptist’s 83-61 win against the Lamar Cardinals.

The Lancers are 12-4 on their home court. Cal Baptist ranks eighth in the WAC in team defense, allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Vaqueros are 2-10 against conference opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is fifth in the WAC scoring 32.8 points per game in the paint led by RayQuan Taylor averaging 0.9.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armstrong averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Daniel Akin is averaging 12.5 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Justin Johnson is averaging 17.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Xavier Johnson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Vaqueros: 2-8, averaging 73.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

College Basketball

