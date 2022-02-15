Cal Baptist and Grand Canyon square off for conference

Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-6, 7-4 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (14-11, 4-8 WAC) Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-6, 7-4 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (14-11, 4-8 WAC)

Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Daniel Akin and the Cal Baptist Lancers host Jovan Blacksher Jr. and the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Lancers have gone 13-4 in home games. Cal Baptist ranks fifth in the WAC shooting 33.4% from deep, led by Freddie Dybala shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Antelopes are 7-4 in conference games. Grand Canyon is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Antelopes won 56-50 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Blacksher led the Antelopes with 13 points, and Akin led the Lancers with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Akin is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Lancers. Tre Armstrong is averaging 15.1 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Blacksher averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Holland Woods is shooting 34.3% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

