Cain leads Oakland against Robert Morris after 20-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (16-8, 9-4 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (6-18, 4-11 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (16-8, 9-4 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (6-18, 4-11 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Robert Morris -7; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits the Robert Morris Colonials after Jamal Cain scored 20 points in Oakland’s 78-71 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Colonials have gone 4-7 in home games. Robert Morris gives up 74.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 9-4 against Horizon opponents. Oakland scores 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Golden Grizzlies won 79-61 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Cain led the Golden Grizzlies with 22 points, and Kam Farris led the Colonials with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Green III is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 11 points. Kahliel Spear is shooting 59.5% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

Jalen Moore is averaging 15.4 points, 7.9 assists and two steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Trey Townsend is averaging 15.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 55.3% over the past 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.