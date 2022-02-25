BYU hosts Pepperdine after Mallette’s 24-point game

Pepperdine Waves (7-23, 1-14 WCC) at BYU Cougars (20-9, 8-6 WCC) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine…

Pepperdine Waves (7-23, 1-14 WCC) at BYU Cougars (20-9, 8-6 WCC)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine faces the BYU Cougars after Houston Mallette scored 24 points in Pepperdine’s 89-73 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Cougars are 11-2 in home games. BYU ranks third in the WCC shooting 36.5% from downtown, led by Hunter Erickson shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

The Waves have gone 1-14 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine ranks fourth in the WCC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Victor Ohia Obioha averaging 2.2.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in WCC play. The Cougars won the last meeting 91-85 on Feb. 13. Alex Barcello scored 33 points points to help lead the Cougars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barcello averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc. Te’Jon Lucas is averaging 10.7 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for BYU.

Jan Zidek is scoring 13.5 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Waves. Mallette is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Waves: 1-9, averaging 66.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.