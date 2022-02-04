BYU hosts No. 2 Gonzaga after Holmgren’s 23-point performance

Gonzaga Bulldogs (18-2, 7-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (17-7, 5-4 WCC) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (18-2, 7-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (17-7, 5-4 WCC)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga plays the BYU Cougars after Chet Holmgren scored 23 points in Gonzaga’s 92-62 win against the San Diego Toreros.

The Cougars are 10-1 in home games. BYU is fifth in the WCC with 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Fousseyni Traore averaging 6.0.

The Bulldogs are 7-0 in WCC play. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 19.2 assists. Andrew Nembhard leads the Bulldogs with 5.4.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won 110-84 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Drew Timme led the Bulldogs with 30 points, and Alex Barcello led the Cougars with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barcello is averaging 17.3 points for the Cougars. Te’Jon Lucas is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

Timme is scoring 17.9 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Holmgren is averaging 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 64.6% over the past 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 96.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 54.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

