Bynum leads No. 11 Providence against No. 15 Villanova after 25-point performance

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 1:42 AM

Villanova Wildcats (19-6, 12-3 Big East) at Providence Friars (21-2, 11-1 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Providence hosts the No. 15 Villanova Wildcats after Jared Bynum scored 25 points in Providence’s 76-73 overtime victory against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Friars have gone 14-0 in home games. Providence has a 17-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 12-3 against Big East opponents. Villanova is fourth in the Big East scoring 73.1 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.

The Friars and Wildcats meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bynum is averaging 9.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Friars. Al Durham is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

Collin Gillespie is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 16.2 points. Justin Moore is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 9-1, averaging 72.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

