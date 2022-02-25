Bynum leads No. 11 Providence against Creighton after 27-point showing

Creighton Bluejays (20-8, 11-5 Big East) at Providence Friars (23-3, 13-2 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Creighton Bluejays (20-8, 11-5 Big East) at Providence Friars (23-3, 13-2 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Providence hosts the Creighton Bluejays after Jared Bynum scored 27 points in Providence’s 99-92 overtime victory against the Xavier Musketeers.

The Friars are 15-1 in home games. Providence is fifth in the Big East with 13.3 assists per game led by Bynum averaging 4.2.

The Bluejays are 11-5 against Big East opponents. Creighton averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Friars and Bluejays square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Reeves is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 9.6 points. Bynum is shooting 49.2% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

Ryan Hawkins is shooting 45.7% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bluejays. Alex O’Connell is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 9-1, averaging 76.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.